Wawa shooting suspect from NJ arrested in New York

VINELAND — The suspect in the shooting of a man as he left a Wawa store was arrested in New York State on Wednesday.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer McRae-Webb already charged Shaqwil Marlow, 19, with murder and several weapons charges in the shooting death of Luis Rivera, 23, as he left the Wawa on Delsea Drive at Park Avenue in Vineland on January 13.

The prosecutor did not disclose details about Marlow’s arrest except that the Western New York division of the U.S. Marshal’s Service made the arrest. McRae-Webb will move to have Marlow extradited to New Jersey.

Luis Rivera Luis Rivera (Nyasia Almodovar via GoFundMe), loading...

A GoFundMe page created by his girlfriend to help with funeral expenses has received over $5,400 in donations.

According to his obituary, he had four children. He was a construction worker and enjoyed fixing cars. His funeral will be private.

