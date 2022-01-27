Wawa shooting suspect from NJ arrested in New York
VINELAND — The suspect in the shooting of a man as he left a Wawa store was arrested in New York State on Wednesday.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer McRae-Webb already charged Shaqwil Marlow, 19, with murder and several weapons charges in the shooting death of Luis Rivera, 23, as he left the Wawa on Delsea Drive at Park Avenue in Vineland on January 13.
The prosecutor did not disclose details about Marlow’s arrest except that the Western New York division of the U.S. Marshal’s Service made the arrest. McRae-Webb will move to have Marlow extradited to New Jersey.
A GoFundMe page created by his girlfriend to help with funeral expenses has received over $5,400 in donations.
According to his obituary, he had four children. He was a construction worker and enjoyed fixing cars. His funeral will be private.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
NJ towns with indoor mask mandates
New Jersey's smallest towns by population