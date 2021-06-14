Wantage, NJ man faces manslaughter for Route 3 crash that killed child
A Sussex County man is facing criminal charges stemming from a crash in Clifton last summer, which killed a 1-year-old girl and badly injured the child’s mother.
Chad Hines, 41, of Wantage, was indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on first-degree aggravated manslaughter, stemming from the August crash that sent 25-year-old Jamie Yarrish and her young daughter to the hospital.
The toddler, Jaelynn, died of her injuries several days later, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and a GoFundMe campaign that was setup for Yarrish.
Hines also is faced with second-degree death by auto, third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide and third-degree assault by auto.
He was driving a dump truck westbound on Route 3 on Aug. 25 when he hit Yarrish, who was driving a 2019 Honda Civic.
He was arrested on Dec. 8, following months of investigation.
The online fundraiser had collected $27,400 for Yarrish's continued recovery — through the loss of her daughter — before the campaign was closed in late September, according to organizer Kimberly Laverty.