A Sussex County man is facing criminal charges stemming from a crash in Clifton last summer, which killed a 1-year-old girl and badly injured the child’s mother.

Chad Hines, 41, of Wantage, was indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on first-degree aggravated manslaughter, stemming from the August crash that sent 25-year-old Jamie Yarrish and her young daughter to the hospital.

The toddler, Jaelynn, died of her injuries several days later, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and a GoFundMe campaign that was setup for Yarrish.

Hines also is faced with second-degree death by auto, third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide and third-degree assault by auto.

He was driving a dump truck westbound on Route 3 on Aug. 25 when he hit Yarrish, who was driving a 2019 Honda Civic.

He was arrested on Dec. 8, following months of investigation.

The online fundraiser had collected $27,400 for Yarrish's continued recovery — through the loss of her daughter — before the campaign was closed in late September, according to organizer Kimberly Laverty.

