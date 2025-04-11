US Attny to investigate NJ sanctuary policies — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Friday:

Emergency response to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River 4/10/25 Emergency response to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River 4/10/25 (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

🚨A helicopter carrying a family crashed into the Hudson River off Hoboken

🚨Five family members and the pilot were pronounced dead

🚨The NTSB is investigating the crash

A helicopter crash into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon killed five members of a family and the pilot people on board.

The New York Helicopters Bell 206 helicopter that left the downtown Manahattan Heliport in lower Manhattan at 3 p.m., flew north to the George Washington Bridge and then headed south before crashing around 3:15 p.m. off a pier in Hoboken, according to New York Mayor Eric Adams. First responders from both New York City and New Jersey responded immediately to the crash scene.

It was carrying the pilot and a family of five from Spain. At least three children were on board. NYPD and FDNY divers pulled them from the water. Four were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to area hospitals.

The identities of those on board were not disclosed pending notification of family.

NJ Assemblywoman Claire Swift (NJ Assembly GOP via Youtube) NJ Assemblywoman Claire Swift (NJ Assembly GOP via Youtube) loading...

💵Plan to phase out tip credit gets panned

💵Tipped workers make minimum wage, many report above

💵Assemblywoman vows to oppose bill, to applause

TRENTON — Servers, bartenders and restaurant owners from across New Jersey turned out for a 90-minute hearing, blasting a plan to change the base wage for tipped workers by phasing out the model that’s been used.

The bill would amend the state’s minimum wage law, phasing out a “tip credit system” that allows any employer of tipped workers to count a portion of earned tips toward the minimum wage.

Assemblywoman Claire Swift, R-Atlantic, said she was shocked to even see the measure introduced, as she knows restaurants are still picking up pieces from the COVID pandemic.

Islah Muhammad fights tears as she welcomes her brother home (New Jersey Office of the Governor) Islah Muhammad fights tears as she welcomes her brother home (New Jersey Office of the Governor) loading...

👨‍⚖️ 93 people granted pardons and commutations

👨‍⚖️ One man who had his license suspended for 50 years got a commutation

👨‍⚖️ Murphy says he wants to grant more pardons

NEW BRUNSWICK — Five convicted killers are among the 93 people granted clemency this week by Gov. Phil Murphy, who promises more pardons are on the way.

It's the governor's second round of pardons and commutations since he created the Clemency Action Board last June.

The board, which includes six members, reviews clemency applications from convicts and recommends to Murphy whether they should be granted.

"With our Administration’s groundbreaking clemency initiative, we are living up to New Jersey’s reputation as the ‘State for Second Chances,'" Murphy said.

Fire at a house in Millville 4/10/25 Fire at a house in Millville 4/10/25 (Rosenhayn Fire Department) loading...

MILLVILLE — Rescuers have found the body of one of two young sisters missing after a fire burned six homes Thursday morning.

A faulty fire hydrant and a gas main may have contributed to the blaze.

The fire began around 11 p.m. in a home on 4th Street and spread to additional homes on the block, Millville Fire Chief John Wettstein told CBS Philadelphia. At least 23 people were displaced by the fire with two children unaccounted for.

AP/Townsquare Media illustration AP/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

🔴 Trump's top prosecutor in NJ begins 'immediate investigation'

🔴 Alina Habba vows to come after Murphy and Platkin "hard"

🔴 Murphy has forbidden state and local police from cooperating with ICE

Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba says she is beginning an "immediate" investigation into New Jersey's controversial 'Immigrant Trust Directive."

Speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night Habba says the directive, which forbids state and local police in New Jersey from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, puts the public at risk.

Habba, appointed by President Donald Trump, promised she would be coming after Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matt Platkin "hard."

"Anybody who does get in that way in the way of what we are doing — which is not political, it is simply against crime — will be charged in the state of New Jersey for obstruction, for concealment,” Habba said.

NJ towns that flipped for Trump in 2024 In the 2024 presidential election in New Jersey, Donald Trump won 61 municipalities he had lost to Joe Biden four years earlier. Those flipped municipalities are listed below by county and show the percentage point difference between Trump and Harris and between Biden and Trump.

Click here to see how every town in New Jersey voted. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best bagel spots Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.