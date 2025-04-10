Six killed in Hudson River helicopter crash near Jersey City

A helicopter crash into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon killed six people on board.

The chopper crashed around 3:15 p.m. on the Jersey City side of the river near the Water's Soul sculpture, according to CBS New York An official told the Associated Press all six people on board died. At least three children and two adults were on board, according to CBS New York.

Videos posted on social media showed the Bell 206 mostly submerged, upside-down in the water. Multiple rescue boats were seen circling the aircraft.

All those on board, including two adults and three children, have been removed from the craft, CBS reported. The FAA said it was a Bell 206 helicopter.

All vessel traffic on the river has been halted, according to the Coast Guard. A safety zone has been created across the entire Hudson River one mile north and one mile south of the Holland Tunnel.

The Seastreak ferry warned there could be delays as a result of the zone.

Busy skies over the Hudson

The skies over Manhattan are routinely filled with both planes and helicopters, both private recreational aircraft and commercial and tourist flights. Manhattan has several helipads that whisk business executives and others to destinations throughout the metropolitan area.

Over the years, there have been multiple crashes, including a collision between a plane and a tourist helicopter over the Hudson River in 2009 that killed nine people and the 2018 crash of a charter helicopter offering “open door” flights that went down into the East River, killing five people.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details. The Associated Press contributed to this report.