NJ council president arrested on charges of working with the Mafia

🚨Prospect Park Council President Anand Shah faces racketeering & gambling charges

🚨The activity was connected to the Lucchese crime family, according to the complaint

🚨Shah owns a Subway restaurant in Totowa, according to his social media

PROSPECT PARK — A Borough Council president in Passaic County is charged with racketeering, money laundering and gambling charges while involved with a crime family.

According to the criminal complaint, Council President Anand Shah, a Democrat, was involved with at least two incidents of illegal activity involving at least $500,000 while employed or associated with the Lucchese crime family. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police sources told NBC New York that about three dozen others were arrested on similar charges.

Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah acknowledged the arrest and said the charges were unrelated to his council duties. He also asked residents to allow the legal process to proceed “without speculation.”

"I want to reaffirm that this administration holds all public officials to the highest standards of ethics and accountability. Our commitment to lawful and transparent governance remains firm," Khairullah wrote on his Facebook page.

Still a member of the council

Shah's Facebook page says he is the owner of a Subway restaurant in Totowa.

NJ Globe was the first to report on the arrest.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's best bagel spots Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Unique NJ road design that terrifies most other drivers Some quick-witted responses from out-of-state drivers that were forced to navigate a New Jersey jughandle. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant