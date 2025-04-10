👨‍⚖️ 93 people granted pardons and commutations

NEW BRUNSWICK — Five convicted killers are among the 93 people granted clemency this week by Gov. Phil Murphy, who promises more pardons are on the way.

It's the governor's second round of pardons and commutations since he created the Clemency Action Board last June.

The board, which includes six members, reviews clemency applications from convicts and recommends to Murphy whether they should be granted.

"With our Administration’s groundbreaking clemency initiative, we are living up to New Jersey’s reputation as the ‘State for Second Chances,'" Murphy said.

Gov. Murphy speaks before signing 93 pardons and commutations 4/8/25 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube)

93 commutations

He said each convict, some of whom were still serving their sentences in prison, had earned the approval by becoming a "responsible, well-rounded" citizen.

Dozens of individuals who were granted clemency had been convicted of crimes ranging from murder and manslaughter to aggravated assault and arson.

One man, Dennis Furushima, was granted a commutation from his driver's license suspension. In 2000, Furushima had his license suspended for 50 years after five convictions for driving under the influence.

Convicted killers freed early

Jamal Muhammad (NJDOC)

🔴 Jamal Muhammad — Convicted of murder, felony murder, robbery, conspiracy, and weapons offenses

In 2000, Muhammad was sentenced to life in prison with 30 years of parole ineligibility. Now 50 years old, he will be released from prison and begin five years of parole supervision.

Court documents said that Muhammad and a co-defendant got a gun together and discussed shooting several victims. One of the victims was later shot dead by a man in a mask and they were both convicted.

In 2021, the Appellate Division upheld Muhammad's sentence.

Islah Muhammad fights tears as she welcomes her brother home (New Jersey Office of the Governor)

But on Tuesday, Murphy said Muhammad's sentence was for a murder he didn't commit. Muhammad's sister thanked Murphy for freeing her brother.

"Our love for Jamal is unwavering. We thank everyone sincerely for granting Jamal this opportunity to rejoin his loved ones and contribute meaningfully to society," Islah Muhammad said.

Rashon Barkely (NJDOC)

🔴 Rashon Barkley — Convicted of felony murder, aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy, theft, simple assault, six counts of robbery, receiving stolen property, and weapons offenses.

In 1994, Barkley was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years. He was 18 years old at the time. He will also be released with five years of parole supervision.

“Giving me the opportunity in this lifetime to redeem myself for what I have done will mean so much to me, it will not only give me a second chance at life, but it will give me the opportunity to show that rehabilitation is real,” Barkley said in a statement provided by the ACLU of New Jersey

Paige Pfefferle (NJDOC)

🔴 Paige Pfefferle — Convicted of murder, hindering, and weapons offenses.

In 2013, Pfefferle was sentenced to 30 years in prison with no parole eligibility. She will be released and begin five years of parole supervision.

According to court documents, Pfefferle stabbed her boyfriend Matthew Husto, 21, death in her kitchen. She changed her story to police several times, at first insisting that he had collapsed during an argument.

At trial, she said that Husto had been physically abusive and that he slipped and fell into her knife while she was defending herself.

“I’m grateful to be granted clemency so I can advocate for those who suffer from mental health issues and women and young girls who are survivors of domestic abuse,” Pfefferle said.

Alberto Salazar (NJDOC)

🔴 Alberto Salazar — Convicted of reckless manslaughter, felony murder, and robbery.

In 2003, Salazar was sentenced to 30 years in prison without any possibility of parole. He will be released and deported, according to Murphy's office.

According to court documents, Salazar said to detectives during a polygraph test that he took a coffee to a woman's apartment. When he left, Salazar tried to take her purse and the 88-year-old victim fell during the scuffle.

“I thank Governor Murphy for this second opportunity because after being incarcerated for more than 24 years, I have changed a lot. And at the age of 73, I don’t have much time to give back to my family,” Salazar said.

Michelle Tierney (NJDOC)

🔴 Michelle Tierney — Convicted of murder and weapon possession.

In 2000, Tierney was sentenced to 30 years in prison with no parole eligibility. She will be released from prison and be under parole supervision until Aug. 29, 2028.

According to court documents, Tierney killed her live-in boyfriend and the father of their 16-month-old child. Their relationship was described as "a volatile one, marked by incidents of verbal and physical altercations."

Tierney said she had been kicked, punched, and choked the night she killed the victim. She never denied killing him, though she said her boyfriend had stopped her from leaving throughout the evening.

“Trusting my lawyer, I went to trial and received a 30-year mandatory minimum sentence. Had I taken the 20-year plea, I would've been released 10 years ago. I’m grateful that Governor Murphy recognized the injustice of my case and provided me with this opportunity for a second chance,” Tierney said.

