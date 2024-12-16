NJ governor frees 3 convicted killers with help from Kim Kardashian

🙏🏽 Gov. Phil Murphy is granting clemency to 36 individuals

TRENTON — Dozens of prisoners and former inmates have received an early holiday gift from the Garden State.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced that he is granting clemency — in the form of full pardons or reduced prison sentences — to 36 people.

It's the first round of approvals stemming from the creation of a Clemency Advisory Board in June.

"They have more than earned their second chance and I believe our state will be better off as a result of their being pardoned or having their sentence commuted," Murphy told a crowd at the Statehouse.

33 pardons

Thirty-three people have been granted pardons. According to Murphy, each individual has stayed out of trouble for at least 10 years.

"Some of them are veterans, others are active faith leaders or local business owners," Murphy said. "And in recent years, all of these individuals have distinguished themselves as upstanding citizens."

⚫ Shaukat A. Azad — Sentenced for terroristic threats and trademark counterfeiting

⚫ Abdur Azim — Sentenced for shoplifting, robbery, and drug charge

⚫ Richard C. Barthlemess, Jr. — Sentenced for drug charges

⚫ Albert Baruffi — Sentenced for larceny and drug charges

⚫ Richard Best — Sentenced for burglary, larceny, and drug charge

⚫ Samera Bishop — Sentenced for drug charges

⚫ Raymond W. Blanks — Sentenced for drug charges

⚫ Hugh L. Carter — Sentenced for drug charges

⚫ Paul M. Chiang — Sentenced for fraudulent use of a credit card

⚫ Luisa M. Cornielle — Sentenced for a drug charge and disorderly conduct

⚫ Alvaro C. Correia, Jr. — Sentenced for aggravated arson and receiving stolen property

⚫ Calvin Cuavers — Sentenced for aiding and abetting robbery, disorderly conduct, and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function

⚫ Michelle Cutler — Sentenced for drug charges and endangering the welfare of a child

⚫ Dave K. Daniels, Jr. — Sentenced for drug charges

⚫ Charles DeFrancesco — Sentenced for drug charges

⚫ Roger Dewey — Sentenced for a drug charge

⚫ Jose A. Diaz-Garma — Sentenced for a drug charge

⚫ Jenny M. Edwards — Sentenced for a drug charge

⚫ Quadir Evans — Sentenced for a drug charge, weapon offenses, and receiving stolen property

⚫ Ryan Fahey — Sentenced for drug charges

⚫ George W. Fischer — Sentenced for shoplifting and robbery

⚫ David Florian — Sentenced for a drug charge

⚫ Gregory J. Fuhs — Sentenced for drug charges

⚫ Dramane Goita — Sentenced for a drug charge

⚫ Natasha Hawkins-Braxton — Sentenced for drug charges and unlawful possession of a weapon

New Jersey Clemency Gov. Phil Murphy signs a pardon for Abdur Azam, left, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at his statehouse office in Trenton. (AP photo/Mike Catalini)

⚫ Calvin J. Henry — Sentenced for a drug charge and unlawful possession of a weapon

⚫ Tyrone S. Howard — Sentenced for making a false report to law enforcement

⚫ Karyl A. Knibbs — Sentenced for a drug charge

⚫ Jerry Lee Lassiter — Sentenced for a drug charge

⚫ Radames Lopez — Sentenced for a drug charge

⚫ Henry Martinez — Sentenced for a drug charge and receiving stolen property

⚫ James F. Mercer — Sentenced for receiving a stolen vehicle

⚫ Humberto Portuondo — Sentenced for a drug charge

"These individuals have been forced to live under the dark cloud that comes with having a criminal record," Murphy said. "For them, receiving a pardon does not just represent redemption; it means that it'll be much easier for them to go about their daily lives — everything from applying for a new job, to securing housing, to simply traveling outside the country to visit friends or family."

3 commutations

Three women convicted of murder are being released from prison early to begin five-year periods of parole supervision.

Myrna Diaz (NJ DOC)

⚫ Myrna Diaz — Arrested in 2006 and convicted of murder, robbery, burglary, credit card theft, and weapons offenses

Denise Staples (NJ DOC)

⚫ Denise Staples — Arrested in 2001 and convicted of murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Dawn Jackson (NJ DOC)

⚫ Dawn Jackson — Arrested in 1999 and convicted of murder

According to the Murphy Administration, an inmate is eligible for a commutation if their sentence reflects an excessive trial penalty or if they were the victim of sex trafficking or violence in the home.

Media icon Kim Kardashian is getting some of the credit for Dawn Jackson's release from imprisonment. According to People, Jackson was sentenced for fatally stabbing her step-grandfather, who had sexually abused her for years.

“Today has giving me the ability to understand what perseverance looks like, what it means to be resilient through difficult times, and to keep striving no matter what life may throw at you,” said Loreale Wilson, Jackson's daughter. “What this means for me, I can’t begin to put into words, but that I am completely speechless, overwhelmed with joy, and can’t wait to experience all that God has for us."

Murphy hopes to see more "waves" of clemency during the rest of his term as New Jersey's governor.

