Urgent warning about home invasions — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Plenty of New Jersey voters want their voices heard, and they can't wait until Nov. 5.

It was a record-setting weekend at the polls in New Jersey, which opened early in-person voting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, New Jersey 101.5 listeners and readers were still reporting heavy volume at polling places.

April’s New Jersey earthquake, the state’s strongest since 1884, may have been caused by a newly discovered fault that gave it unusual qualities, according to a study.

Researchers from the Columbia Climate School’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory who went to the quake's epicenter in Tewksbury and the surrounding area expected to find more damage. Beyond serious damage to the shell of a grist mill in Readington that dates back to 1764, they didn't find it.

Over the course of one week, New Jersey Lottery players hit for more than $7 million.

Of all the possible ways to play, scratch-offs were the friendliest to New Jersey bettors.

Read more about who won what, and who really struck it rich.

Less than a week after a detective sergeant with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was gunned down in her own home, three men have been charged with her murder.

Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley was shot and killed in her own Bridgeton home on Oct. 15.

On Monday, prosecutors said 29-year-old Nyshawn Mutcherson, of Vineland, 31-year-old Jarred Brown, of Bridgeton, and 32-year-old Richard B. Hawkins Willis, of Gloucester City were charged with first-degree counts of murder and murder during the commission of burglary.

⬛ If you see this in your neighborhood, call police immediately

Police in South Brunswick are warning about a series of attempted home invasions connected to high end vehicle theft.

On at least three ocassions homeowners report someone trying to break in through first floor windows.

Police say if you spot this in your neighborhood, call police immediately.

