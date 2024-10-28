Lucky lottery week: Players hit for millions in New Jersey
Over the course of one week, New Jersey Lottery players hit for more than $7 million.
Of all the possible ways to play, scratch-offs were the friendliest to New Jersey bettors.
Sold on Oct. 24, a $20 Platinum Payout ticket delivered its top prize — $1 million — to a lucky player who made the purchase at the Wawa on Flock Road in Trenton, according to New Jersey Lottery.
“When I first saw what I won, I thought ‘Ok. Maybe $10,000? That’s great.’ But then I realized it was $1 million," the winner told the agency.
The Platinum Payout ticket first launched on Feb. 3. With the latest hit, one top prize remains.
According to New Jersey Lottery, a $30 scratch-off sold at the Sunoco mart in Elmer on Oct. 26 turned out to be a $4 million winner. The winning game, 200X Cash Blitz, still has two top-tier prizes out there.
The agency says there were 29 big winners over the week, including folks who play draw games.
On Oct. 21, two tickets split a Cash 5 jackpot prize of more than $860,000. Those tickets were sold at Krauszer's Liquor in Pompton Plains and Country Lakes Pub & Grill in Browns Mills.
“We are simple people, but we always wanted that big check,” said one of the Cash 5 winners.
Lottery winners are permitted to remain anonymous under New Jersey law.
The biggest lottery hit in New Jersey — a lone Mega Millions ticket worth $1.1 billion — still hasn't been claimed. The drawing was in March; the winner has a year from the drawing to come forward.
