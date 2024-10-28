Lucky lottery week: Players hit for millions in New Jersey

Over the course of one week, New Jersey Lottery players hit for more than $7 million.

Of all the possible ways to play, scratch-offs were the friendliest to New Jersey bettors.

Sold on Oct. 24, a $20 Platinum Payout ticket delivered its top prize — $1 million — to a lucky player who made the purchase at the Wawa on Flock Road in Trenton, according to New Jersey Lottery.

“When I first saw what I won, I thought ‘Ok. Maybe $10,000? That’s great.’ But then I realized it was $1 million," the winner told the agency.

The Platinum Payout ticket first launched on Feb. 3. With the latest hit, one top prize remains.

According to New Jersey Lottery, a $30 scratch-off sold at the Sunoco mart in Elmer on Oct. 26 turned out to be a $4 million winner. The winning game, 200X Cash Blitz, still has two top-tier prizes out there.

The agency says there were 29 big winners over the week, including folks who play draw games.

On Oct. 21, two tickets split a Cash 5 jackpot prize of more than $860,000. Those tickets were sold at Krauszer's Liquor in Pompton Plains and Country Lakes Pub & Grill in Browns Mills.

Ceremonial check presented to one of two Oct. 21 Cash 5 jackpot winners (New Jersey Lottery) Ceremonial check presented to one of two Oct. 21 Cash 5 jackpot winners (New Jersey Lottery) loading...

“We are simple people, but we always wanted that big check,” said one of the Cash 5 winners.

Lottery winners are permitted to remain anonymous under New Jersey law.

The biggest lottery hit in New Jersey — a lone Mega Millions ticket worth $1.1 billion — still hasn't been claimed. The drawing was in March; the winner has a year from the drawing to come forward.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

12 of the best unique November festivals in NJ Fall in New Jersey rolls on and festivals are in full swing.

Looking for things to do in November? Here are 12 of some of the best and unique festivals and events happening in the Garden State during the 11th month of this year. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo