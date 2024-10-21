The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just gained lots of funk and soul, thanks to music artists from the Garden State.

A ceremony for the 2024 inductees was held on Saturday night in Cleveland, home of the RRHOF museum.

Eight acts joined the hall of fame in the "performer category," including the band Kool & the Gang, which got its start in Jersey City.

Four acts were inducted through the "musical excellence" category, including East Orange-born singer Dionne Warwick.

Both artists were present for the ceremony and proved they can still work a stage.

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room Musical Excellence Award Inductee Dionne Warwick poses in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) loading...

Dionne Warwick

Warwick, who is also a member of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, was inducted into the RRHOF on Saturday by Teyana Taylor, the actress who's playing the role of Warwick in an upcoming biopic.

Following a video recapping Warwick's accomplishments, 83-year-old Warwick joined American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson on stage for a performance of the 1979 hit "I'll Never Love This Way Again." Afterward, Warwick handled vocals on her own for a truncated version of her song "Walk On By."

♬ original sound - Rock Hall @rockhall In a special performance, @Dionne Warwick and @Jennifer Hudson take to the stage to duet "I'll Never Love This Way Again." What a moment. Tune in NOW on @Disney+ to watch the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. #RockHall2024

Warwick followed the performance with a speech in front of a crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, during which she jokingly referred to Taylor as her "alter ego."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall)

Jimmy Buffet, Norman Whitfield, and MC5 also received the honor in the "musical excellence" category.

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Inductees James J.T. Taylor and Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & The Gang speak onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) loading...

Kool & the Gang

Robert "Kool" Bell, the last surviving member of the original Kool & the Gang lineup, along with James "JT" Taylor, who eventually became lead singer of the funk group, rocked the venue with a medley of hits including "Get Down On It," "Jungle Boogie," and "Celebration."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall)

Rapper Chuck D had the honor of inducted the group into the RRHOF.

Kool and his brother Robert formed the group in Hudson County in 1964. A Jersey City street has since been named in their honor.

"Kool & the Gang’s impact cannot be understated – from the throwback grooves of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars to the inclusion of the group’s songs in almost every party playlist," the RRHOF website says. "Countless samples of their music laid the foundation for some of hip-hop’s biggest hits by artists including Eric B. & Rakim, Tupac, Lil’ Kim, and JAY-Z."

Inducted into the "performer" category along with Kool & the Gang were Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Highest-rated breweries in New Jersey Looking to sample some local beers near you? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker