💲 Hundreds of millions in unclaimed lottery jackpots

💲 Unclaimed winnings are returned to the state

💲 Can you imagine missing out on millions?

It would be bad enough to be a multi-millionaire without even knowing it.

It would be worse to know you are but cannot prove it.

As the clock ticks on a $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize won in New Jersey, there have been plenty of missed opportunities through unclaimed lottery jackpots.

Keep reading to learn more about the biggest unclaimed jackpots in the U.S.

That jackpot, won on March 26, 2024, will either go down in history as the largest jackpot ever won in New Jersey or the largest unclaimed jackpot in the history of U.S. lotteries.

"While it is not unusual for winners of large jackpots to take their time to file a claim, we do urge all players to check their tickets," the New Jersey Lottery said in a press release, "The winner should contact New Jersey Lottery as soon as possible to begin the claim process."

A New Jersey lottery store's makeshift jackpot display A New Jersey lottery store's makeshift jackpot display (Chris Swendeman, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The winning ticket?

It would be hard to believe the person who won that massive jackpot is not aware of it.

The winning ticket was not a quick-pick, the ticket was bought in person and the person who bought it chose their own numbers.

Wouldn't you tend to remember that?

The ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquor in Neptune Township and the winning numbers were: 07, 11, 22, 29 and 38 Mega Ball: 04

Missed opportunities

Hundreds of millions of dollars in winning jackpots have gone unclaimed in various lottery games because the winning ticket was never presented within the required time frame.

Unfortunately, we may never know if the person lost the winning ticket or just never bothered to check.

Still, it's hard to imagine someone not claiming these giant jackpots.

#5 — $44 Million

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

In 2023, Florida Lottery officials announced a winning lottery ticket was purchase at a local gas station. No one came forward.

The gas station posted a huge sign proclaiming "Winning Ticket Sold here!"

Florida lottery officials ran a huge media blitz to try and find the winner and bring that person forward.

No one could produce the ticket, and the prize money was returned to the Florida Lottery prize pool.

#4 — $46 million

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

In 2006, the $46 million Mega Millions prize was one of the largest jackpots ever to be won.

One winning ticket was sold in New York State.

As the clock ticked by, New York Lottery officials pleaded for the winner to come forward.

They never did.

The money was returned to the lottery prize pool.

#3 — $51.7 Million

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

In 2002, there were two winning tickets sold for a huge Powerball Jackpot: one in Pennsylvania and the other in Indiana.

The Pennsylvania winner came forward to claim their half of the prize.

However, the Indiana winner was nowhere to be found.

Lottery officials held a series of events and ran commercials asking for the people to check their tickets.

The winning ticket was purchased near the Airport, so it is possible the winner was not an Indiana resident.

After a year, the prize money was forfeited.

#2 — $68 million

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

In 2002 a man named Fritzner Bechette claimed he was the winner of a $68 million Mega Millions jackpot in New York.

Unfortunately, he couldn't produce the ticket. He claimed the ticket was in a “non-retrievable situation.”

Lottery officials apologized to Bechette, but said without the ticket, he could not claim the prize.

Bechette sued the lottery. He lost. The money was returned to the New York State lottery prize pool.

#1 — $77 million

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

In 2011, one winning ticket was sold in Georgia for a $77 million Powerball jackpot.

Despite a media blitz to try and find the ticket holder, no one ever came forward.

The ticket expired the money was returned to the lottery prize pool.

For now, this stands as the largest unclaimed lottery jackpot in the nation.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

However, if the winner of that $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize won in New Jersey doesn't come forward, The Garden State will have the dubious honor of being home to the largest unclaimed jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

NJ DOT's latest humorous safety messages In the fall of 2024 the NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2024 New Jersey saw over 14,000 total layoffs in 2023, according to WARN data. By the third quarter of 2024, there were 33 announcements of 100 or more layoffs in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom