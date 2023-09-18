UFO over New Jersey? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Starlink satellites over NJ 9/16/23 (@MariaLynnElaine via X/AP) Starlink satellites over NJ 9/16/23 (@MariaLynnElaine via X/AP) loading...

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — Heads looked up to the heavens around New Jersey as a bright, solitary streak of light made its way across the sky.

A few years ago, the sight would have had people questioning if aliens were visiting.

These days, more people know about billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system that brings internet to areas of the world that don't have access.

Fire response to Toms River Brewing 9/17/23 (Toms River police) Fire response to Toms River Brewing 9/17/23 (Toms River police) loading...

TOMS RIVER — A craft brewery in this Jersey Shore town is temporarily closed after an early morning fire.

Police and firefighters were called to Toms River Brewing on Route 37 West around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Toms River police.

The building is also home to the Bacchus School of Wine, which opened in 1997. It's New Jersey's first independent wine school and teaches people about making wine using California and South American grapes, according to its website.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

TETERBORO — A Fort Lee man who went to police posing as an innocent bystander was arrested for the hit-and-run he claimed to witness, according to a published report.

Tae Lee, 70, is charged with third-degree leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious bodily injury, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Moonachie police asked for help from the public on social media Wednesday just hours after the crash near Teterboro Airport.

Joseph Young accused of 3 armed robberies in Union Joseph Young accused of 3 armed robberies in Union loading...

A Newark man has been accused in a trio of armed gas station robberies, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced on Friday.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Joseph Young was arrested in connection with the three heists on Sept. 5.

He was apprehended following a car chase in Newark, Daniel said.

The day after Labor Day, State Police and Union police received reports of three robberies within 30 minutes of each other, along the Garden State Parkway.

Response to a capsized boat in Manasquan Inlet 9/14/23 Response to a capsized boat in Manasquan Inlet 9/14/23 (Jersey Coast Emergency News) loading...

MANASQUAN – Two people were rescued from a 31-foot boat that capsized in Manasquan Inlet Thursday night with the search continuing Friday for a third person.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves told New Jersey 101.5 the boat was hit by a wave around 8 p.m. in the rough waters churned up by Hurricane Lee which caused it to flip.

After two people were pulled from the water by Point Pleasant Beach police, the Coast Guard launched a search of the inlet and in the air utilizing two boats and a helicopter. Reaves did not know the condition of the two people who were rescued.

Watch your step! Hard to spot turtle and snakes found along NJ hiking trails Examples of New Jersey wildlife that might get in the way of where you're stepping along our wooded paths.

NJ street fairs return for the 2023 fall season All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Please note that some dates may have passed for the fall season.

Spirit Halloween is back! Here's every NJ location for 2023 Most locations are open by the end of September but check ahead before heading out. Click/tap on the links for each location for more info.

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.