New Jersey’s first wine school, brewery hit by early morning fire

TOMS RIVER — A craft brewery in this Jersey Shore town is temporarily closed after an early morning fire.

Police and firefighters were called to Toms River Brewing on Route 37 West around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Toms River police.

The building is also home to the Bacchus School of Wine, which opened in 1997. It's New Jersey's first independent wine school and teaches people about making wine using California and South American grapes, according to its website.

Fire response to Toms River Brewing 9/17/23 (Toms River police)

The fire spread, damaging the outside of the building. Crews were able to put it out before the blaze fully engulfed the brewery or wine school.

Fortunately, no one was injured. The Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention is investigating what started the blaze. New Jersey 101.5 was unable to reach the bureau for more information.

Toms River Brewing hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration from 12 p.m. through 9 p.m. Saturday. The brewery is now closed for repairs, according to an Instagram post.

Updates for when Toms River Brewing will reopen are expected later this week.

New Jersey 101.5 left a message with Bacchus for more information.

