NJ man charged with running over 75-year-old victim, fleeing

🚨 A Fort Lee man is charged with leaving the scene of a serious hit-and-run

🚨 The 75-year-old victim was walking to work near Teterboro Airport when he was hit

🚨 The charged man went to police claiming to be a witness to the crime, a report said

TETERBORO — A Fort Lee man who went to police posing as an innocent bystander was arrested for the hit-and-run he claimed to witness, according to a published report.

Tae Lee, 70, is charged with third-degree leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious bodily injury, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Moonachie police asked for help from the public on social media Wednesday just hours after the crash near Teterboro Airport.

The victim, a 75-year-old man from Paterson, was crossing Industrial Avenue near Route 46 around 4:45 a.m. when he was struck by an SUV, police said. He had been walking to work.

Police said the victim was found awake but with serious injuries to his lower body in the southbound lane near the Walmart. He couldn't remember what happened and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses, the airport, and traffic cameras trying to identify the SUV involved in the hit-and-run.

Then, a man went to police claiming that he had seen the incident, reported the Daily Voice. According to the report, investigators quickly concluded that he was not a witness and instead was behind the wheel of the SUV.

Along with the criminal charge, Lee was issued two summonses for leaving the scene of a crash and failing to report an accident. He was released pending a court appearance.

