🌊 A wave capsized a boat with three people on board in Manasquan Inlet

🌊 Two people were rescued by Point Pleasant Beach

🌊 One person was still missing Friday morning

MANASQUAN – Two people were rescued from a 31-foot boat that capsized in Manasquan Inlet Thursday night with the search continuing Friday for a third person.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves told New Jersey 101.5 the boat was hit by a wave around 8 p.m. in the rough waters churned up by Hurricane Lee which caused it to flip.

After two people were pulled from the water by Point Pleasant Beach police, the Coast Guard launched a search of the inlet and in the air utilizing two boats and a helicopter. Reaves did not know the condition of the two people who were rescued.

Coast Guard: Give search teams around Manasquan Inlet space

The search continued Friday morning for the third person. News 12 reported the person is a man in his 20s.

The Manasquan Coast Guard Station Friday morning asked boaters to stay clear of the inlet to give time and space to rescue crews and investigators collecting debris.

Waves were expected to reach 8-10 feet along the coast Friday as a result of Hurricane Lee, which is making its closest pass to New Jersey, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

Response to a capsized boat in Manasquan Inlet 9/14/23 Response to a capsized boat in Manasquan Inlet 9/14/23 (Jersey Coast Emergency News) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Spirit Halloween is back! Here's every NJ location for 2023 Most locations are open by the end of September but check ahead before heading out. Click/tap on the links for each location for more info.

Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like These are the wind energy projects approved for and planned for the ocean off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. While the projects have the support of officials who say they will stimulate the local economy and create renewable energy to power millions of homes, many coastal residents have raised concerns about how the projects will impact tourism and the environment.

The gallery includes competing photosimulations — those on file with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and those recently commissioned by a group opposed to the wind farm development.