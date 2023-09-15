NJ waters searched: Man missing after boat capsizes in Manasquan Inlet
🌊 A wave capsized a boat with three people on board in Manasquan Inlet
🌊 Two people were rescued by Point Pleasant Beach
🌊 One person was still missing Friday morning
MANASQUAN – Two people were rescued from a 31-foot boat that capsized in Manasquan Inlet Thursday night with the search continuing Friday for a third person.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves told New Jersey 101.5 the boat was hit by a wave around 8 p.m. in the rough waters churned up by Hurricane Lee which caused it to flip.
After two people were pulled from the water by Point Pleasant Beach police, the Coast Guard launched a search of the inlet and in the air utilizing two boats and a helicopter. Reaves did not know the condition of the two people who were rescued.
Coast Guard: Give search teams around Manasquan Inlet space
The search continued Friday morning for the third person. News 12 reported the person is a man in his 20s.
The Manasquan Coast Guard Station Friday morning asked boaters to stay clear of the inlet to give time and space to rescue crews and investigators collecting debris.
Waves were expected to reach 8-10 feet along the coast Friday as a result of Hurricane Lee, which is making its closest pass to New Jersey, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.
