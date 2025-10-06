🚨A Trenton police officer was injured by gunfire during a struggle

TRENTON — A city police officer was shot in the leg during a struggle with a suspect near police headquarters on Saturday night. Shrapnel from the shooting also injured a state trooper, officials said.

The officer was shot at 9:15 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue as he reached for a suspect’s gun, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. The officer was released from the hospital on Sunday night.

Mayor Reed Gusciora said he spoke to the detective on Sunday and that he was in "good spirits."

"This incident is a reminder of the risks our officers face each day in service to our community. I am deeply grateful for their courage and professionalism as they work to make our streets safer. Our thoughts are with the officer and his family, and we thank him for his dedication to the City of Trenton," the mayor said.

State Troopers Non-Commissioned Officers Association President Dan Olivera said a trooper was struck by shrapnel from the gunfire. Both officers were part of a State Police crime suppression task force, according to Olivera.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, which is overseeing an investigation by the State Police Major Crime Bureau, has not disclosed details about the incident, including what led to the gun being fired.