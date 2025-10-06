️❎ Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are locked in a tight race for NJ governor as unaffiliated voters hold the key.

️❎ Property taxes, utility bills, and affordability dominate the campaign issues just four weeks before Election Day.

️❎ Voters have multiple voting options: mail, early in-person, or Election Day—but deadlines and rules vary.

Sherrill, Ciattarelli make final push as NJ governor's race tightens

With four weeks to go before Election Day in New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli have begun to make their final arguments to voters in hopes of becoming the next governor.

💲 Cost of living dominates final stretch of the campaign

Affordability, property taxes and utility rates continue to be the main issues driving voter interest.

Traditionally these issues would favor a Republican candidate, but Democrat Sherrill has been aggressively trying to cast herself as the candidate best able to rein in costs.

Recent polls have shown a tight race with partisan voters coalescing behind their respective party's nominees, but as many as a third of independent/unaffiliated voters have yet to make up their minds heading into the final weeks before Election Day.

✔ Independent voters reshape New Jersey’s political landscape

Most new voters in New Jersey are rejecting both main political parties and opting to register as an unaffiliated voter.

The campaign landscape has changed with voters having more options on how, when and where to vote.

☑ Voting options expand—but deadlines and rules matter

Many mail-in ballots have already been sent and can be filled out and returned any time between now and Nov. 4.

While the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail has passed, you can still apply in person at your county clerk's office. If your application is approved, your ballot will be provided before you leave the clerk's office.

If you are voting by mail, you can return your ballot one of three ways until polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day:

Secure Ballot Drop Box: Use one of the secure drop boxes available in your county.

County Board of Elections Office: Deliver it in person to the office.

Mail: If mailed, the ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county's Board of Elections within six days.

Important: If you vote by mail, you cannot vote in person on a machine during early voting or on Election Day.

⌚ Early voting kicks off statewide Oct. 25

Early in-person voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 25 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 2:

Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Note: Early voting sites may be different from your usual polling place. You can vote at any early voting location within your county.

You can find your county’s early voting locations at VOTE.NJ.GOV

❎ Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. must be allowed to vote.

