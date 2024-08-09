Tornado danger as Debby arrives in New Jersey — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Close up of a fruit bat flying through the air Getty Images loading...

SOUTH RIVER — There’s now a total of four rabid animals found in Middlesex County this year, according to MyCentralJersey.com.

This time a home was found to have a live bat that later tested positive, the county’s Office of Health Services said to the outlet in a statement. They reported the discovery of the bat happened in the area of Daily and Edgewood Streets on Monday.

Boar's Head display at a Giant supermarket Boar's Head display at a Giant supermarket (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Three people have now died in a listeria food poisoning outbreak linked to Boar's Head deli meats, federal food safety officials announced Thursday, and the overall number of people sickened rose to 43.

The additional death happened in Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release Thursday. The other two deaths were in New Jersey and Illinois. The CDC also said nine more cases were reported since a July 31 release about the outbreak, which started in late May.

Two more people were reported sickened by the outbreak in New Jersey bringing the state total to four.

Breeze Airlines (Facebook) Breeze Airlines (Facebook) loading...

NEWARK — A nice "breeze" is about to gently blow through the Garden State, after a low-budget airline has announced a new service from New Jersey starting this fall.

Breeze Airways will begin offering flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and West Virginia International Yeager Airport starting on Nov. 14.

Flights will be offered only twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, according to a statement.

Alstede Farms (Google Street View) Alstede Farms (Google Street View) loading...

BRIDGEWATER — A developer wants to build dozens of townhomes right where a farm stand that sells Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables is located.

In May, developer 821 Bridgewater LLC submitted a final application to build 64 age-restricted townhomes on 15 acres along Route 202-206. The land is located between Foothill and Talamini Roads.

An Alstede Farms shop is there now. The farm stand, which opened in 2021, sells produce the family-run operation grows in Chester.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

It is about to feel more tropical across New Jersey as rain chances go up, humidity increases, and the flooding risk ramps up again too.

Tropical Storm Debby made its final landfall early Thursday morning, just north of Charleston, South Carolina. It will ride up the Appalachians through the upcoming weekend.

Flooding and possible tornadoes are among the biggest concerns as this storm system arrives in New Jersey.

