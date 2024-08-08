A new low budget airline is coming to Newark Airport

✈ Newark Airport is about to get a new low-budget airline

NEWARK — A nice "breeze" is about to gently blow through the Garden State, after a low-budget airline has announced a new service from New Jersey starting this fall.

Breeze Airways will begin offering flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and West Virginia International Yeager Airport starting on Nov. 14.

Flights will be offered only twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, according to a statement.

“The New York City area is among the top destinations requested by our community, and now our travelers have even more reason to choose West Virginia International Yeager Airport,” said Airport Director and CEO, Dominique Ranieri.

“This new route not only enhances access and flexibility for visitors to the New York City area but also offers expanded options for connecting to other destinations,” he added.

Breeze Airways began service in Charleston, West Virginia in May 2023. It was recently ranked the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third year in a row, the statement read.

The airline offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize their experience to fit their needs.

In addition to the Newark flights, Breeze offers flights from West Virginia to Orlando, and seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach, and Tampa.

To learn more about Breeze Airways and its flight offerings, visit their website.

