Bat found alive in NJ home tests positive for rabies

SOUTH RIVER — There’s now a total of four rabid animals found in Middlesex County this year, according to MyCentralJersey.com.

This time a home was found to have a live bat that later tested positive, the county’s Office of Health Services said to the outlet in a statement. They reported the discovery of the bat happened in the area of Daily and Edgewood Streets on Monday.

The concern with this latest finding: three feasible exposures because of a dog and two people in the home. The outlet said the people were suggested to see their doctor and the dog’s veterinarian.

Animal Control was called Monday and sent the bat to the New Jersey Department of Health Laboratory, according to MyCentralJersey.com. The positive result was shared Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies rabies as a fatal viral disease if not properly treated. They say to pay particular attention to wildlife as roughly 3 in 4 Americans live where some species are positive for the disease.

