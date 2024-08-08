Developer’s plans put Bridgewater, NJ farm stand at risk
BRIDGEWATER — A developer wants to build dozens of townhomes right where a farm stand that sells Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables is located.
In May, developer 821 Bridgewater LLC submitted a final application to build 64 age-restricted townhomes on 15 acres along Route 202-206. The land is located between Foothill and Talamini Roads.
An Alstede Farms shop is there now. The farm stand, which opened in 2021, sells produce the family-run operation grows in Chester.
However, the developer's plans show there's no room for Alstede if the townhomes are built.
Kyle Holman, a brand manager with Alstede, said Wednesday they were just learning about the developer's application.
"Our plan is to remain in Bridgewater in some capacity," said Holman.
Alstede is a tenant on the land. Holman said they were aware the property owner was looking to sell.
Plans first reviewed by MyCentralJersey.com show the developer is asking for two main variances.
The land is zoned for single-family residential but not townhomes, which the developer hopes to change. Second, the plans call for ceding three acres on the west side to the nearby Jewish Community Center.
The Bridgewater zoning board will review the application at its meeting this upcoming Tuesday evening.
An attorney representing the developer did not respond to a message from New Jersey 101.5 left Tuesday afternoon.
