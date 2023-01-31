Top NJ news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*

⬛ Ocean City, NJ, wont let rowdy teens ruin another summer

If teens misbehave in Ocean City, NJ, they will be taken to the police station until their parents come get them

⬛ Food stamp rip-off in New Jersey: How much, and who is at risk?

Criminals are stealing SNAP benefit cards-what you can do to protect yourself

⬛ Decades later, human skull identified as man missing from Trenton

Authorities in Pennsylvania say that a skull discovered in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River belongs to a man who was reported missing in New Jersey the year before.

⬛ 8th dead whale washes up on New Jersey/New York beach

It's not clear if the whale is the same humpback Ferreira said was spotted 12 miles east of Long Beach Island Saturday night by a survey ship.

⬛ Turning colder

The cooldown begins today. We may see some snowflakes

