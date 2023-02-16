Top NJ News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ NJ has among lowest gun ownership in U.S.

Anti-gun group ties gun ownership to gun deaths. Ranks NJ among the safest states.

⬛ NJ's bag ban 'makes no sense'? Residents split on changing law

More than half of New Jersey's residents are not content with the state's current ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, according to poll results released Wednesday out of FDU.

⬛ Whale washed up on Manasquan, NJ beach was struck by vessel

The whale named "Valentine" by Clean Ocean Action had internal injuries resulting from a vessel strike, according to a necropsy of the 35-foot humpback whale.

⬛ Cops: South Brunswick man arrested for 3 months of road rage

The first incident took place on Nov. 3 of last year, police say.

⬛ Counseling available after students see sexy women in underwear

Superintendent Sean Adams said an investigation revealed the teacher was unaware his laptop was still projecting images onto a screen.

