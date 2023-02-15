SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 40-year-old township man has been charged in connection with a series of motor vehicle crashes and accidents that began in November.

Mark Lauri was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of others and one count of criminal mischief, for what authorities are calling reckless actions behind the wheel.

The first incident took place on Nov. 3 of last year, according to a Nixle alert from South Brunswick police. When Lauri became upset with another driver, he cut off the driver and slammed on his brakes, causing the victim to hit Lauri's vehicle.

On Feb. 3, Lauri was allegedly involved in two additional incidents. In one instance, according to police, Lauri was "brake-checking" multiple vehicles along Route 1. Less than two hours later, police say, an off-duty trooper observed Lauri cutting off a driver and changing lanes erratically, "impacting another vehicle" in the process.

Investigators learned that Lauri was charged with careless driving and delaying traffic in Somerville for a road rage incident on Jan. 24.

"Mr. Lauri's conduct put everyone at risk," said South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka. "His erratic driving and repeated sudden stopping in front of other drivers just increases the potential for crashes."

Officials say Lauri surrendered at police headquarters.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

