Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

⬛ NJ man hears car alarm and starts shooting — gets arrested

Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell fired three shots at a rideshare driver after a car alarm was accidently set off by friends of his girlfriend's son waiting for the ride.

⬛ NJ State Police: Who wrecked this retaining wall in Sayreville?

Police were looking for those responsible for a retaining wall’s damage in Sayreville early on January 6, using heavy machinery at an Ashland construction project.

⬛ Hazlet, NJ mom died a 'hero' trying to save daughter from fire

Jacqueline Montanaro died trying to save her daughter Madelyn from a fire at their Hazlet home on Jan. 13, 2023 and her husband William wants the world to know.

⬛ Large alligator discovered loose in Neptune, NJ

A good Samaritan found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside a plastic tub in a lot next to his house in Neptune Township in the freezing cold Sunday evening.

⬛ Flooded with reusables? NJ tables plan to bring back paper bags

The New Jersey Food Council is not on board with the proposed law's call for the return of certain single-use paper bags.

