NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’

SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough.

Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.

Retaining wall damage in Sayreville (NJ State Police via Facebook) Retaining wall damage in Sayreville (NJ State Police via Facebook) loading...

Photos of the damage at the Ashland construction project along Cheesequake Road were also shared by police, who have been tracking down who did it.

Retaining wall damage in Sayreville (Google Maps) Retaining wall damage in Sayreville (Google Maps) loading...

On Jan. 6, the borough reported the damage in what Sayreville officials called a “purposeful act” on the community's official Facebook page.

Retaining wall damage in Sayreville (NJ State Police via Facebook) 3 Retaining wall damage in Sayreville (NJ State Police via Facebook) loading...

Ashland, which has a facility along South Minisink Avenue, is a global additives and specialty ingredients company.

Anonymous tips can be emailed to DetBureau@Sayreville.com, or submitted by phone to Detective Pirigyi at 732-525-5411; or Lt. O’Donnell at 732-525-5426.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

13 Musicians Who've Served in the US Military