Toms River woman accused of leaving 3 dogs to die in empty home

A Toms River woman is accused of leaving three dogs to die in an abandoned Ocean County house.

Allissa DeStefano, 29, was arrested and charged with three counts of animal cruelty, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced Thursday.

On Nov. 11, Lacey police responded to a report that dogs possibly had been abandoned in a township residence and found the remains of three dogs.

Billhimer said DeStefano had been responsible for the care of the dogs, which he said she abandoned and allowed to die.

She was released on a summons pending a future court date.

