Police seek thief who broke into Toms River mosque

Toms River Police are looking for clues as they investigate a burglary at the Majid Bilal Mosque on Route 9 that took place on Sunday morning around 10 a.m.

Mosque Manager Mahmoud Atia told Toms River Police that upon entering the locked manager’s office, he found the office had been ransacked and that the safe containing cash had been cut open.

There were also two HP laptops valued at $600 apiece missing from his office.

Atia also told investigators that a shed located to the rear of the Mosque had its door broken open but he did not see anything missing.

Anyone with information on this burglary should contact Toms River Police Detective Louis Santora at 732-349-0150 x 1276 or Detective Pat Jacques extension 1297.

The Majid Bilal Mosque shared a video of the burglary on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

