Toms River, NJ native makes New York Yankees Opening Day roster

Lost in all the excitement regarding the Yankees' announcement that shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe will be starting the 2022 season with the Somerset Patriots, mere minutes from where he grew up, comes news of yet another New Jersey native.

Today Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Ron Marinaccio will be one of 16 pitchers on the team's Opening Day roster.

Marinaccio is a right-handed relief pitcher who the Yankees drafted in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Delaware. He was born and raised in Toms River, playing baseball and graduating from Toms River North High School.

Just like Anthony Volpe, a contributor to the YES Network says Marinaccio grew up a diehard Yankees fan, so to say that this is a dream come true for the righty is an understatement.

The news of Marinaccio's promotion comes on the same day infielder Todd Frazier announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 11 seasons. Todd Frazier, also a Toms River native and a vital part of the championship 1998 Toms River East Little League team, played for a slew of MLB teams in his career, including the Yankees and Mets.

In 2021, Marinaccio played for the Double-A Somerset Patriots and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, pitching to an ERA under 2.50 in both stints. It will be interesting to see what he can add to a bullpen that appears to be a work in progress.

Just another reason to be tuned in to Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season this Thursday.

