Yankees’ NJ-born top prospect to start ’22 season in Somerset, NJ

Infield phenom Anthony Volpe has been turning heads throughout Spring Training. Many scouts and analysts consider the 20-year-old ahead of schedule compared to young players.

Volpe was drafted by the New York Yankees in the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft out of high school. Volpe had previously committed to playing college baseball at Vanderbilt University, but he chose instead to sign on the dotted line with his favorite Major League Baseball team growing up.

Born in Watchung, Somerset County, Volpe and his family moved to Morristown, where he attended and played baseball at Delbarton School.

Starting this season, friends and relatives of Anthony Volpe have the chance to see him practically in their own backyards. He will be playing shortstop for the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees Double-A affiliate. TD Bank Ballpark, where the Patriots play, is located in Bridgewater, a short drive from Watchung or Morristown on I-287.

Between Anthony Volpe's quick rise and the fact the Yankees' front office didn't go out of their way to sign a high-end player to fill the void at shortstop, something tells me the team's long-term plans involve Volpe getting the call up to the big leagues sooner rather than later.

Opening Day for the Somerset Patriots is this Friday, April 8, in Reading, Pennsylvania, against the Reading Fighting Phils. Their home opener is Tuesday, April 12 in Bridgewater against the Erie SeaWolves.

See Anthony Volpe's highlight reel below so you know what to expect.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.