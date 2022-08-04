Toddler dead in Cherry Hill, NJ had cocaine, fentanyl in system

CHERRY HILL — A man was charged and arrested after cocaine and fentanyl were found in the system of a 2-year-old girl following her death on July 23.

Police were called to a home on Evergreen Avenue around 7:45 p.m. after the toddler stopped breathing, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. First responders took the unconscious child to Cooper University Hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m.

The investigation into her death found illegal substances in the girl's system. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.

Walter Clark was charged with first degree aggravated manslaughter, second degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held at the Camden County Jail.

MacAulay did not disclose the relationship between Clark and the child.

Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf told NJPen.com that Clark and his girlfriend were babysitting the child for a friend.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

