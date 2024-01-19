This could get you a big ticket today — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

The timing of Friday's snow event puts New Jersey school districts in a tough spot: to cancel classes completely or dismiss them early as the storm is getting started.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the primary window of impact for the storm is mid-morning through early evening when light to moderate snow will fall steadily across the state. He is expecting most of the state to receive 2-4 inches with some locally higher amounts.

You are likely to see a few vehicles on the side of the road during today's snow storm.

Beware: If you do not do this, you could be facing a big fine.

SECAUCUS — A one-year-old baby is in the hospital with marijuana poisoning, according to a published report.

Secaucus police are investigating. The parents could face criminal charges for the overdose, according to the report.

A plan is in the works to process migrants sent to New Jersey at a closed psychiatric hospital, Hunterdon officials say.

Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners Director Jeff Kuhl said the state is considering using the Hagedorn Psychiatric Hospital, which was closed in 2012. The director did not provide details about the plan.

ALEXANDRIA — A Hunterdon County high school kept a student's gender transition secret from a father and therapist and then doubled down citing guidance from the Attorney General's Office, according to a new lawsuit.

It's the latest legal development in the ongoing battle over a state policy that prohibits New Jersey school districts from informing parents if their child undergoes a gender transition.

A New Jersey school district’s new way of enforcing its no cell phones during class policy has created buzz, as some students have a tougher time parting with their devices.

Locking pouches that have become a normal part of attending some comedy shows and live concerts have been rolled out in Linden public schools for students.

