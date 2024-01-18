NJ school closings, early dismissals for snow — Friday, Jan. 19

The timing of Friday's snow event puts New Jersey school districts in a tough spot: to cancel classes completely or dismiss them early as the storm is getting started.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the primary window of impact for the storm is mid-morning through early evening when light to moderate snow will fall steadily across the state. He is expecting most of the state to receive 2-4 inches with some locally higher amounts.

"Even more specifically, I will be watching the afternoon hours as the 'brunt' of the storm, with the chance of widespread moderate snow and the fastest snow accumulation. Therefore, road conditions will be at their worst during the afternoon and evening hours," Zarrow said.

That presents a quandary for superintendents about what to do about classes on Friday. Do they close school for the day and risk that the forecast holds? Or do they start school at the normal time only to send buses back out into the storm but get the day to count toward 180 days?

