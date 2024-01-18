Marijuana gummy hospitalizes 1-year-old baby in Secaucus, NJ

🔴 Baby ate a THC gummy Thursday

🔴 Parents could be criminally charged, report says

🔴 Marijuana poisonings in young children on the rise

SECAUCUS — A one-year-old baby is in the hospital with marijuana poisoning, according to a published report.

The child was quickly taken to Hudson Regional Hospital after experiencing symptoms from eating an edible gummy, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Secaucus police are investigating. The parents could face criminal charges for the overdose, according to the report.

New Jersey 101.5 has contacted Secaucus police for more information.

Marijuana poisonings on the rise in NJ

Calls reporting children who had accidentally consumed cannabis have been on the rise for the past five years, according to the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

There were 30 reported calls for cannabis exposure in children 12 years old and younger this past July, or around one per day.

California Marijuana Marijuana edibles (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) loading...

Marijuana overdoses are much more serious in children than adults.

Symptoms can include seizures and trouble breathing in more severe cases, according to Dr. Diane Calello with the NJ Poison Control Center.

Parents are advised to lock up marijuana products and keep them out of sight and reach of young children.

If a parent believes their child is experiencing an overdose, they should contact the NJ Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222. If their symptoms are more severe, the should immediately call 911.

