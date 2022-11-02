Things to be thankful for living in New Jersey
November is "National Gratitude Month" and while I don't put much stock into the national calendar, it would figure that a month that would contain Thanksgiving would be the perfect place for this title.
So what do we have to be thankful for living in New Jersey? That could be better answered by someone who has left New Jersey. We have four seasons, the best food, and great vacation spots for whatever you desire. Not every state has those qualities. Many people realize that once they leave. Usually when they are sitting in their bigger cheaper home with fewer taxes and even less good food to eat to things to do.
As Thanksgiving draws near, with the holidays just around the corner, people start to feel better. They'll soon be connecting with friends and family, maybe through a holiday gathering or maybe just through a card that comes from an old friend that you only hear from when they send it.
One example of that comes from a story Uncle Floyd told me on my New Jersey 101.5 show after David Bowie passed away. "He sent me a Christmas card every year except this year and I heard from people in the industry that he wasn't well" Enjoy those cards because you never know when they're going to stop.
So what do we have to be thankful for living in New Jersey? I polled my following and this is what I got...
Joey Novick
"The understanding of kind people; The Jersey sense of humor; the beautiful sunrises and sunsets."
Francie Trout
"The beach."
Teddy Maturo
"That I live about 10 minutes from a farm with amazing produce, 15 from the ocean. Great schools, compared to so many other places."
Anthony Barberio
"Not pumping my own gas, especially when it’s 20 degrees and freezing outside."
Eddie Molina
"Seaside heights and MTVs Jersey Shore."
Gail Morrone
"Just about everything in NJ. We have the best of everything that we could possibly need or want. This Jersey Girl is never leaving."
Butch Budai
"New Jersey 101.5."