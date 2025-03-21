These are Guy Fieri’s best approved restaurants in NJ, NY, and PA

Guy Fieri has had a meteoric career with the Food Network’s "Diners, Drive ins, and Dives." That show has been on for an incredible forty-nine seasons!

Guy has been on the road since 2007 checking out multiple diners, dives, and drive-ins, although there have not been too many drive-ins.

What I love about the show is that it is so real, these are small non-corporate restaurants, usually family-owned, that have been serving up something special and according to Guy, the food is very tasty.

Guy has been to New Jersey quite a bit, as well as New York City, Philadelphia, and all over the states, and assembled his best spots featured on his program Diners, Drive-in, and Dives. There were interesting results.

New York

In New York City Guy picked the southern classic Pies ‘n’ Thighs as one of the best that he has covered on his show.

Guy’s favorite dish there was their famous fried chicken and waffles, served with cinnamon butter and baked apples. For another treat Guy loved the Toffee Pecan donut.

I have never been to Pies ‘n’ Thighs, but you can bet I will.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, Guy Fieri loved and put Mom-Mom’s Kitchen in Philadelphia on his best list. I have been to Mom Mom’s, and it is a wonderful place.

What put Mom-Mom’s on Guy Fieri’s list were the several types of pierogis, the classic hometown cheesesteak which Guy points out finished with caramelized onions and pepper ketchup, and the twist on Polish cuisine.

New Jersey

Here in New Jersey Guy Fieri chose the White Manna Hamburgers in Hackensack.

From the World’s Fair in 1939 to the move to Hackensack in 1946 White Manna Hamburgers have been an institution here in New Jersey. I absolutely love that place.

Guy Fieri claimed the smashed burger, with cheese and onions on a potato roll, old school menu with limited choices, and lack of change over the years has made White Manna Hamburgers one of his best.

If I have a rare day with an afternoon off and the weather is right, I hop in the car and take the one-hour fifteen-minute trip to get a great burger. Guy Fieri and I are in good company, the iconic Anthony Bourdain made a visit to the famed burger palace on his No Reservations TV show.

Get to White Manna Hamburgers.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

