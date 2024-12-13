There are no drones, White House says — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

https://nj1015.com/nj-nursing-home-operators-accused-by-state-comptroller-millions-in-fraud-mismanaged-care-michael-konig-steven-krausman/

Acting State Comptroller Kevin Walsh said two brothers-in-law have funneled millions of dollars in Medicaid funds into their businesses while under-staffing and exploiting vulnerable residents.

The team avoided detection while siphoning Medicaid funds, by hiring another relative as a “straw owner” to hide their involvement and control, Walsh continued.

https://nj1015.com/nj-sues-gun-maker-to-stop-pistols-from-becoming-machine-guns/

Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Thursday announced that a lawsuit had been filed in the New Jersey Superior Court's Chancery Division, against the gun brand/manufacturer Glock, which allegedly has known for decades that its pistols can easily be converted into illegal machine guns on the street.

https://nj1015.com/prosecutor-nj-teacher-taped-child-to-desk-almost-an-hour-pompton-lakes/

Todd Lewis, of Wayne, and Sallyann Scala, of Pompton Lakes, were each arrested after an investigation launched by Pompton Lakes police, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced Thursday.

⬛ Firefighters told to stay away from drones, call bomb squad

New Jersey firefighters are being told not to approach any drone that lands or crashes.

New Jersey 101.5 has obtained the bulletin sent to fire departments across the state on Thursday from New Jersey's fire threat task force.

It states in bold letters that drones are not to be approached on the ground and the bomb squad should be contacted immediately.

A 350-foot perimeter is to be established around the drone.

The bulletin also states any downed drones are a law enforcement incident and the FBI should be immediately contacted.

Federal officials say people in New Jersey are just seeing things. That are not drones, that is.

The White House says the drones that have been sighted over New Jersey since November may all be planes.

During Thursday's press briefing, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said there is no evidence to suggest they pose a national security or public safety threat. Kirby also said they do not appear to have any foreign connections.

