State officials are making a last minute push to get all eligible homeowners and renters in New Jersey to file for their ANCHOR property tax rebate.

It is estimated that 2 million residents are eligible for the benefit. The state has paid out rebates to 1.68 million people so far.

The deadline to apply for the rebate is Friday, December 29, at midnight.

Road rage stabbing in Paramus 12/28/23

PARAMUS — Authorities are trying to locate the driver of a BMW after they got out of their car and stabbed another person on Route 4 late Thursday morning, according to a report.

The BMW and a van were both headed eastbound on Route 4 and got into an argument east of Forest Avenue around 11:30 a.m., the Daily Voice reported.

ARCHIVE_ Karma club in 2014, before its closure

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — One of the clubs brought to a new level of infamy by the cast of MTV's “Jersey Shore” has been torn down to make way for a new, mixed use condo complex.

Karma had been closed since 2018, several years after the cast of the MTV reality show brought an extra rowdy factor to the bar



BERNARDS — For nearly 30 years, some residents of and visitors to this Somerset County town have worried that being upset about something could actually result in a fine.

But a move made by Bernards Township Committee this month should put those worries to rest.

Sgt. Michael DeLuca and K-9 Leo from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of veteran K-9 Leo after a brief fight with cancer, the K-9 unit's third loss this month.

Leo, a German shepherd, died Tuesday. The K-9 specialized in explosive detection and patrols. Together with handler Sgt. Michael DeLuca, Leo was dispatched to 391 bomb calls and assisted with numerous patrols around the state. Leo also appeared at many schools and community events.

