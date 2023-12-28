Monmouth County K-9 unit loses its third member this month

‍ K-9's Leo and Gunner died with cancer in December

‍ Skye, a bloodhound that was called to assignments all over NJ, retired

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of veteran K-9 Leo after a brief fight with cancer, the K-9 unit's third loss this month.

Leo, a German shepherd, died Tuesday. The K-9 specialized in explosive detection and patrols. Together with handler Sgt. Michael DeLuca, Leo was dispatched to 391 bomb calls and assisted with numerous patrols around the state. Leo also appeared at many schools and community events.

“Sgt. DeLuca and K-9 Leo were extremely essential in bolstering homeland security capabilities by playing a vital role in protecting Monmouth County against criminal and terroristic threats, as well as assisting in the apprehension of suspects. Leo will be missed and never forgotten for his loyalty and service," Sheriff Shaun Golden said.

Sgt. Michael DeLuca and K-9 Leo from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael DeLuca and K-9 Leo from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Not just a partner

Leo graduated from the Bergen County K-9 Training Academy and partnered with DeLuca in 2017. They developed a relationship that went beyond the job.

“Leo was not only my partner, he was my best friend and a part of my family. The best part of my career was spent with him, assisting in the fight against crime, for the past six and a half years," DeLuca said in a statement.

The department's K-9 unit lost two other members in December, according to its website.

K-9 Skye (L) and Gunner from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Department K-9 Skye (L) and Gunner from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Department (Monmouth County Sheriff's Department) loading...

Another cancer victim and a retirement

K-9 Gunner on Dec.7 also lost a battle against cancer. The 9-year-old Labrador retriever was partnered with Sgt. Kurt Kroeper. Gunner's specialty was narcotics detection and help in the seizure of over $3 million in cash and a "significant" amount of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

K-9 Skye, a Bloodhound, retired from the department after 10 years and over 1,000 assignments on Dec. 15.

“She was an outstanding partner and member of our K-9 Unit. I look forward to Skye living out the rest of her years with me and enjoying long walks while watching the sunrise and set," Kroeper said. He was partnered with both Gunner and Skye.

Monmouth County has seven remaining K-9s each with specialties in narcotics detection, explosive detection teams, tracking and patrol/explosives.

Sheriff Shaun Golden, Sgt. Michael DeLuca and K-9 Leo Sheriff Shaun Golden, Sgt. Michael DeLuca and K-9 Leo (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office) loading...

