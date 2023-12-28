Another Seaside, NJ club, Karma, torn down to become Shore condos
💠 Karma club is no more
💠 Latest of old Shore hotspots torn down
💠 Seaside is focused on revamping area
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — One of the clubs brought to a new level of infamy by the cast of MTV's “Jersey Shore” has been torn down to make way for a new, mixed use condo complex.
Karma had been closed since 2018, several years after the cast of the MTV reality show brought an extra rowdy factor to the bar.
Such attention was at odds with municipal leaders' efforts to return to a more family-friendly atmosphere.
In 2020, the club and its adjacent Bamboo Bar were both sold at auction, as reported by Lavalette-Seaside Shorebeat.
On Wednesday, the empty building was razed, as caught on video by News 12 reporter Jim Murdoch, who shared it to X (formerly Twitter).
The now-cleared property that once was home to Karma has been dubbed "419 Boulevard."
A project website touts "year-round amenities," including an "indoor pool, a well-equipped gym, and a rooftop deck for panoramic views and sun-soaked relaxation, all designed for an unparalleled living experience."
Bamboo Bar was torn down in 2021, as captured by NBC Philadelphia.
In addition to the razed clubs, at least 14 motels have been sold for redevelopment in the past few years, as reported by the Asbury Park Press.
Which Bars Featured on MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Are Still Open?
Gallery Credit: Gianna
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard
Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series
Gallery Credit: Stacker