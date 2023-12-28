🔴 A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed on Route 4

🔴 The suspect drove a white BMW, a report said

🔴 An investigation is ongoing

PARAMUS — Authorities are trying to locate the driver of a BMW after they got out of their car and stabbed another person on Route 4 late Thursday morning, according to a report.

The BMW and a van were both headed eastbound on Route 4 and got into an argument east of Forest Avenue around 11:30 a.m., the Daily Voice reported.

The driver of the BMW got out of the car and stabbed the other man in the back and arm, Paramus police Chief Robert Guidetti reportedly said.

Road rage stabbing in Paramus 12/28/23 (Credit: Boyd A. Loving)

Paramus police responding to a 911 call found the 28-year-old male victim soon after, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Photos from the scene showed officers from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and Paramus police on the road near Popeyes. Police notified the public on social media around 11:40 a.m. of heavy delays in the area for the investigation.

Road rage stabbing in Paramus 12/28/23 (Credit: Boyd A. Loving)

The victim was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center and was in stable condition as of 3:50 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced.

Road rage stabbing in Paramus 12/28/23 (Credit: Boyd A. Loving)

The stabbing comes one day after the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of a Queens man in connection to another road rage incident this month in North Jersey.

Authorities said Collen Brown, 25, fired a handgun at a tractor-trailer headed east on Interstate 78 on Dec. 13. He is being held at Warren County jail.

