The Polar Coaster Challenge is this weekend

If you’re a fan of roller coasters and of being cold, this is the weekend for you. As I told you last month, Six Flags Great Adventure is holding their first Polar Coaster Challenge on Saturday, December 7th.

The roller coaster in question is Nitro. As far as acceptable clothing is concerned, riders must be in tank tops or short sleeves t-shirts (sleeves must be elbow length or shorter), and shorts (to the knee or shorter). Hats and gloves may be worn. Hats must be secured. No face masks of any kind are permitted while riding.

In other words, you have to dress for summer while traveling 80 mph in December.

The challenge runs from noon until 12:45 with a group photo to follow. You have to pay the regular park admission, but $2 of every ticket goes to Special Olympics, and you can enjoy the Holiday in the Park theme. You can get more information on the park’s Facebook page.

