The Polar Coaster Challenge at Six Flags Great Adventure

Who cares if it’s freezing outside? Six Flags Great Adventure has announced its Polar Coaster Challenge, an opportunity for hardy souls to ride the park’s famous Nitro coaster in shorts and t-shirts in December!

According to Six Flags’ Facebook page, the event will take place on December 7th at noon.

The rules for the challenge include:

Tank tops or T-Shirts (sleeve must be elbow length or shorter)

Shorts (to the knee or shorter) must be worn

Bathing suits are not permitted

No loose articles

Gloves are permitted.

Hats must be secured.

The park is open weekends and selected weekdays through January 1st for Holiday in the Park. For more about their winter hours, see the park’s calendar here.

