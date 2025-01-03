The best restaurants in New Jersey according to the experts

Only one New Jersey restaurant made it on the best restaurants list.

They chose 50 eating establishments from around the country and chose Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen as one of their choices.

It's an innovative roadside farmstand and eatery with a cool menu and a causal country vibe, which I love, but WTF?! I can't wait to check it out when it opens sometime in the spring or summer.

It's a seasonal place so far from any of our population centers that most people have never even heard of the town it's in. (Newfield. Yeah, I know) It's on the border of Cumberland and Gloucester counties.

Congratulations to them, and we wish them many years of joy and success in their culinary endeavors, sincerely. But we have so many amazing restaurants just in Central Jersey alone; it would be a shame not to mention at least a few of the dozens, if not hundreds, of great restaurants the Garden State has to offer.

So, we asked our listeners to name the restaurant that would top their list in all of New Jersey. Look, a lot of the places people voted for are Italian restaurants. Hey, it's Jersey, what do you expect? In no particular order, here's what the people of New Jersey had to say.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

