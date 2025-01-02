Taking aim in NJ: Why more women are packing heat in 2025

The gender gap is getting closer when it comes to gun ownership in the country.

Even though New Jersey ranks at the bottom of the list of 50 states and the District of Columbia, with only 14.7% of the adult population owning guns, women are gaining ground.

Nationwide, about 31% of Americans claim gun ownership. The numbers are now closer than ever, with 40% of the male population and about 25% of the female population.

Gun ownership has spiked since 2020, with the panic over the pandemic and widespread riots following George Floyd's death. People felt vulnerable and that the police could not always be there at a moment's notice if they were attacked.

Women especially felt vulnerable and turned to firearm ownership to keep themselves safe. While it used to be a rarity to see a female at the gun range unless she was in law enforcement, it's not uncommon in 2025 to see women practicing their skills at local gun ranges.

In fact, New Jersey has a chapter of Armed Women of America in North Jersey.

It is now legal to carry a firearm in New Jersey with the proper permit and following the unusually burdensome regulations and laws that accompany that permit. The state wants you as vulnerable and helpless as possible to maintain their power and control over you, as sick as that may sound.

It's best to know the laws well before purchasing a gun here in this state.

Owning and carrying a firearm is a right most other states freely enjoy, but so much here in New Jersey until recent Supreme Court rulings two years ago. Since then, the application for carry permits has risen 5,000% since June of 2022, when that decision came down.

Latest estimates put the number of concealed carry permits in New Jersey at around 33,000. A growing number of those are held by women. Do your homework, shop carefully to get the right firearm, and be safe.

