Only NJ restaurant on list: South Jersey eatery gets national recognition

NEWFIELD — Off of Harding Highway in Newfield, you’ll find a restaurant that’s nothing like the rest.
The New Yorks Times think so, too — it just listed Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen in its best restaurants list for 2024.
In fact, it’s the only place in New Jersey to be featured in this year’s list.
The owners describe it as a “modern take on the iconic Jersey roadside farmstand” complete with weekly menu changes.
Chef Melissa McGrath is a James Beard award nominee and incorporates seasonal harvests and catches into her selections.
Some things to expect: Sweet Amalia Oysters, soups, salads, steamed clams, eggplant cutlet, farmstand Italian sandwich and more.
Fall hours are Thursday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 994 Route 40.
