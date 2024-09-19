Popular chicken food chain announces plan to open first locations in NJ
😋Three locations announced
😋Comment from CEO
😋Some menu items
Are you looking for a new go-to dinner or lunch spot? Are you sick of the usual offers?
A food chain not seen in New Jersey has announced plans to expand here: The Red Chickz.
Water will have to be on standby!
The food is described as “the crunchiest, most flavorful hot chicken around” — inspired by Nashville’s hot chicken with a West Coast influence.
The Red Chickz is only found in two states far away, so you can’t cross state lines to get a taste.
Mantua Township, Washington Township and Gloucester Township will see the fast-casual spot pop up in the near future, though the company doesn’t mention exact locations.
“New Jersey’s diverse and dynamic communities make it the perfect place for us to introduce the East Coast to The Red Chickz experience, where crunch meets spice in an unbeatable combination, and we look forward to becoming a staple across New Jersey,” CEO Shawn Lalehzarian said in a statement.
Current locations
- Fresno, CA
- Cypress, TX
- Carlsbad, CA
- Los Angeles, CA
- Culver City, CA
Some popular menu items
- chicken and waffles
- chicken taco
- sandwich options
- jumbo shrimp
- chicken tenders
