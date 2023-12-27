Terrifying: Burglars in the bedroom — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:
⬛ Big pay raises for NJ lawmakers?
State Senators and Assembly members could vote themselves big pay raises as early as next week.
Talks are underway to increase the salaries of part-time legislators by more than 70%.
⬛ NJ Lottery plans online ticket sales, but not everyone wants that
New Jersey's lottery operator has plans to begin selling tickets online directly to consumers sometime in 2024, appealing to a new generation of players and making purchases even more convenient for residents with a dream.
But there's a big push to make sure that never happens.
⬛ Prosecutors oppose Sen. Menendez's effort to delay bribery trial
NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday urged a judge to reject U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s request to delay his bribery trial scheduled for next spring by two months, until July.
Prosecutors argued against the postponement a week after defense lawyers offered multiple reasons why they say a trial of the Democrat and codefendants, including his wife, should be delayed
⬛ Toms River, NJ couple wakes up with burglars in their bedroom
TOMS RIVER — Four people who the owners say broke into a house early Saturday morning as a couple slept were scared off by a woman’s scream.
Security video posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows a crowbar being held by one of two people wearing surgical masks as they peer into the home in the Tallymyr neighborhood off Route 527 (Whitesville Road) around 2:15 a.m. The video shows them being let into the house by someone else.
⬛ NJ man high on LSD strangles other man to death, prosecutors say
PENNSAUKEN — A man is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter for choking another man to death while they were both using LSD, according to authorities.
Tyler Roderick, 31, of Pennsauken was arrested on Christmas Eve and taken to Camden County jail, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.
DON'T WAIT: These NJ holiday drive-thru displays are still open through the end of 2023
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
LOOK: These are the most overrated and underrated states in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.