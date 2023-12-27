Terrifying: Burglars in the bedroom — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

State Senators and Assembly members could vote themselves big pay raises as early as next week.

Talks are underway to increase the salaries of part-time legislators by more than 70%.

New Jersey's lottery operator has plans to begin selling tickets online directly to consumers sometime in 2024, appealing to a new generation of players and making purchases even more convenient for residents with a dream.

But there's a big push to make sure that never happens.

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday urged a judge to reject U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s request to delay his bribery trial scheduled for next spring by two months, until July.

Prosecutors argued against the postponement a week after defense lawyers offered multiple reasons why they say a trial of the Democrat and codefendants, including his wife, should be delayed

TOMS RIVER — Four people who the owners say broke into a house early Saturday morning as a couple slept were scared off by a woman’s scream.

Security video posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows a crowbar being held by one of two people wearing surgical masks as they peer into the home in the Tallymyr neighborhood off Route 527 (Whitesville Road) around 2:15 a.m. The video shows them being let into the house by someone else.

PENNSAUKEN — A man is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter for choking another man to death while they were both using LSD, according to authorities.

Tyler Roderick, 31, of Pennsauken was arrested on Christmas Eve and taken to Camden County jail, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

