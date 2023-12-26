Pennsauken, NJ man charged with choking man to death

🔴 A Pennsauken man is charged with aggravated manslaughter

PENNSAUKEN — A man is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter for choking another man to death in this New Jersey town, according to authorities.

Tyler Roderick, 31, of Pennsauken was arrested on Christmas Eve and taken to Camden County jail.

Pennsauken police were called to the 4600 block of High Street around 11:30 p.m. late Saturday night, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers found the body of Bradley Niesen, 31. Authorities did not say whether he was found on the street or in a nearby residence.

Authorities said that Niesen had been choked to death. A homicide investigation led to Roderick's arrest the next day.

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with information to contact Det. Michael Dons at 856-365-3125 or Pennsauken police Det. Mark Bristow at 856-488-0080 ext. 2420.

Remembered as musician, Eagles fan

Niesen was born in Voorhees in 1992 and grew up in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, and lived in Philadelphia, according to his obituary. He is survived by both his parents and a sister.

His interests included playing music, painting, writing poetry, making videos using a drone camera, and attending Eagles games.

"He was a kind, caring, sensitive young man who always saw the best in everyone," his obituary said.

