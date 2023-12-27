💰 Lawmakers could vote themselves big pay raises in NJ

💰 Other government officials could also get a boost

💰 Increases could be as large as 73%

This is the time of year known as 'lame duck' in the New Jersey Legislature.

It's the last legislative session of the year, and the last hurrah for lawmakers who have been voted out of office or are retiring.

For taxpayers, it can be a dangerous time because outgoing Senate and Assembly members no longer have to worry about the political ramifications of their votes, making them more likely to vote 'yes' on controversial legislation.

The state Senate, practicing social distancing, holds a voting session in the Assembly chamber on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (MIchael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ) (MIchael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

It is also a time when the public is less likely to be paying close attention to what is going on at the Statehouse in Trenton.

Lawmakers have been quietly talking about a very controversial piece of legislation that would give themselves big pay raises.

How much would legislative salaries go up?

That is a good question, considering no one is willing to talk about it publicly.

According to the Asbury Park Press, all Senate President Nick Scutari (D-union) would say is that a pay package is "in the discussion phase."

However, there have been leaks about the possible pay hikes that would put the increase somewhere around 73%.

Under discussion is a proposal to hike legislator salaries from the current $49,000 per year to $85,000.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Not bad for part-time work

Technically, New Jersey legislators are considered part-time. Most have other more lucrative full-time jobs.

They have also argued that they do far more than part-time work in their role as an elected official.

Each lawmaker is also granted a $130,000 budget for staff, a figure they say is also too low to attract qualified candidates to run legislative offices.

Gov. Phil Murphy in the Assembly chamber to deliver his budget speech on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Michael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ) Gov. Phil Murphy in the Assembly chamber to deliver his budget speech on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Michael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

They have been quietly complaining about the salaries they are paid for years.

The last time they gave themselves a raise was 24-years ago when Christie Whitman was governor.

They aren't the only ones angling for a raise

If a bill is produced to increase legislator salaries, it will also likely include raises for the governor's cabinet as well as judges.

New Jersey is facing a statewide shortage of judges which has ground civil proceedings in many areas of the state to a halt.

78494709 Comstock loading...

The argument can be made that by increasing the pay of judges, you could potentially widen the pool of judicial candidates.

Gov. Phil Murphy has argued for increases in salaries paid to cabinet officials, saying its needed to attract top tier candidates to help run state government.

Cabinet officials are currently paid $175,000 per year. There is talk of raising that to $205,000.

When might this happen?

The clock is definitely ticking.

January 8, 2024, is the last day of this current legislative session.

A bill would have to be drafted and heard in an Assembly Committee by January 4 in order for the final vote to be taken on Jan. 8.

If approved by the full Senate and Assembly, the bill would go to Gov. Murphy.

FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy meets with Senate President Nicholas Scutari, right, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, second right, before he delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature at the statehouse, in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy meets with Senate President Nicholas Scutari, right, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, second right, before he delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature at the statehouse, in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) loading...

He has not commented publicly on raising lawmaker salaries, so it is not clear if he would sign it. However, his support for raising cabinet salaries might indicate a willingness to do so.

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom